FMTC Playtest update for 26 June 2023

2023-06-26 4.3版本更新

2023-06-26

优化：
中途加入游戏在安全区中心出生
版本提示 更新提示
上车减少打火时间
熄火后按W可再次启动
掩体后打不中人
F翻车功能

修复：
下车第一人称显示错误
载具卡在地面
下车，载具UI没有关闭
头盔特效，错误播放
投掷物影响载具
载具旁边有物品就不可以上车

