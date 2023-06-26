 Skip to content

Out of Ore update for 26 June 2023

Hotfix v0.1401

Build 11560337

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ore vibrating camera
Tutorial now display text
Bucket cam back for excavator
Timelapse controls works
*Trailer & Truck controls fixed

Best regards
Christian

