Patch 34 - Static Effects

What's up everyone!

As we're working through polishing everything up, we've had many request for effects to be static.

So here you go - we've added over 400 build effects for you to play with!

We've made as many as possible scalable and tint-able which should help with all that kit-bashing.

There are also some effects which apply on motion such as weapon enchantments.

We've managed to get entity parenting sorted out meaning you can simulate riding horses, lifts, boats, dragons etc...

There's also now the option to add Ai patrol routes while in move mode: When 'Move' is activated and a potential Nav Path is shown:

'Ctrl' Adds a new Patrol Point

'Ctrl + Shift' clears the Patrol Points

'Ctrl' & Right Click clears the Patrol Points

(All keybinds can be found and adjusted in the settings menu)

Here's the usual list of additional fixes and updates:

Added all roll commands to a new tab on the settings menu for easier info.

Adjustable spot light angle added.

Autosave is not set to be on by default.

Loading improvements.

Document scaling adjustments.

Fixed horse wing flap animation.

Folder link to templates from the main menu.

As always, thanks for all the feedback!

You can get involved with feature discussions, suggestion or report bugs over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!