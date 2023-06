Share · View all patches · Build 11560234 · Last edited 26 June 2023 – 13:46:37 UTC by Wendy

This patch is mainly meant to fix an instance of the stat reroll causing an error on a player’s realm.

Functionality

-Allowed deletion of quests that are currently owned by heroes.

-Introduces all compounds as default crafts.

Bugs

-Fixed an instance that caused a player’s realm to generate an error during the item’s rerolling.