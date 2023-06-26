 Skip to content

放置修仙世界 update for 26 June 2023

Version 6.27, add boss challenge

  1. Limit the upper limit of enhancement, and the quality can only be enhanced if it is above the artifact level
  2. Increase the boss challenge, the boss only drops above the magic outfit, and comes with a strengthening level
  3. The number of items on the shelves in the auction house has increased, and the number of purchases will take time to accumulate

