Burning Ember 1.2

Greetings fellow Xon,

We have been inspired by the hot weather and have come up with a new Aspect: The Burning Ember.

Ember is the fifth aspect, bringing a more aggressive playstyle to the table. With the ability to burn instead of harvesting, they are faster but more wasteful than other aspects. Many of their powers are very strong but carry inherent risks.

The starting miracles of The Ember are:

Desert: Wish-granting Ifrit.

Mountains: Tough, burning, Cherufe.

Swamp: Sculptors Hut, capable of turning follower souls into Claymen, eternal workers.

Forest: Eternal Pyre, which burns wood to generate essence.

Plains: Smokestack, a building that produces gold and sparks from wood.

Priest: Brahmin, can mark houses with The Burning Mark causing them to produce new followers faster.

We have also been looking into some other features of the game. With The Ember, a bunch of other features, fixes, and balance changes will be introduced.

Feature: Game Modes

All games will no longer be played in tutorial mode. Four new game modes are now available:

Standard: A no-frills standard timed game.

Domination: Only affiliated lands give points, and the game ends immediately if a player reaches 12 lands.

Worship: Only followers give points.

Freeplay: Unlimited essence and no calamities. Great for experimenting.

Features, Fixes and Changes

We have made several adjustments and additions to the game alongside The Ember aspect: