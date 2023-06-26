6.20 Public Beta starting

Following the recent rollout of the 6.10 update for X4: Foundations, we're ready to embark on the next stage of our journey: the 6.20 Public Beta. The 6.20 update is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to refine and improve your X4 experience.
Here are some of the highlights you can look forward to in the first beta version of 6.20:
- Mission fixes
- AI and ship movement improvements
- Mouse steering mode tweaks
- New hotkey bindings
- Full text Czech localization
Please check out the complete changelog at the end of this news for more details.
Your feedback has always been an essential element driving the evolution of X4: Foundations, so we encourage you to participate in the 6.20 Public Beta and report your findings to our Public Beta Feedback forum.
How do I take part in the Public Beta?
Every player who owns X4: Foundations has the opportunity to download the new 6.20 Public Beta version. In order to ensure that beta participants are aware of the risks and rules involved, we ask all interested players to visit our forum, where they will find the rules and disclaimers, as well as practical instructions for participating in the beta. Follow this link to our forum (no registration required) to find the relevant information.
Thank you for your continued support, and we can't wait to see you in the 6.20 Public Beta universe!
6.20 Public Beta 1 Changelog:
- Added option to enable Venture Extension in offline game to allow access to exclusive venture objects.
- Added option to start Boron Story by talking to Numanckaret on Wayfinder ship.
- Added possibility to get NPCs from DLC races as reward for terraforming competition projects.
- Added indicator line for steering direction in mouse steering mode.
- Added option to re-enable mouse steering automatically.
- Added remaining time element to interactive events.
- Added Start Game button to New Game menu.
- Added hotkey control mapping to trigger Teleport.
- Added tooltips for available Interact menu option hotkeys.
- Added functionality to Interact menu hotkey to also now close Interact menu again.
- Added shortcut option to assign player-owned Builder ship to construction site in Interact menu.
- Added Czech localisation.
- Changed name of Advanced Gameplay tutorial to Additional Gameplay.
- Changed interactive events on target monitor to not disappear while game paused.
- Changed ware filters in Map menu to only be active when trade filter enabled.
- Improved Queen's Herald gamestart description by adding warning that Boron story will be skipped.
- Improved Nav Beacon handling and mission objective description for Blazing the Trail mission of Boron story.
- Improved dialogue handling for Propositions and Negotiations mission of Boron story.
- Improved station construction tutorial in Additional Gameplay scenario.
- Improved balancing of generic Escort mission.
- Improved police response to hostile activity in sectors they are responsible for.
- Improved stations transferring excess earnings to player's account.
- Improved AutoTrade with ships that have Mirage hull mod.
- Improved reliability of NPC ships responding to distress calls.
- Improved combat behavior of fighters carrying mines.
- Improved capital ship combat targeting behavior against stations.
- Improved docking with moving ships.
- Improved police response to EMP attacks on stations.
- Improved reliability of capital ships parking at one another to trade.
- Improved conversation options when talking with pilots belonging to player faction.
- Improved lighting in Boron Start menu background scene.
- Improved asteroid explosions.
- Improved various sounds by adding muffling effect based on distance from the source.
- Fixed foreign ship stuck in player's fleet after The High Road mission.
- Fixed player's wingmate unintentionally disappearing from his ship in Solborn Militia and Yaki plots.
- Fixed case of ZYA fighters not attacking freighter during Report to Slave Trader 2 mission of Split Story.
- Fixed Sanctuary of Darkness highway activating when linear highways are disabled in Creative Custom Gamestart.
- Fixed Sanctuary of Darkness highway not activating automatically in Budgeted Custom Gamestart.
- Fixed some Trinity jobs and missions wrongly assuming Trinity has been formed.
- Fixed Gate Charging animation continuing after Heretic's End Gate Opening cutscene was aborted.
- Fixed Diplomatic Outpost mission selecting wrong player station for transfer by allowing them to select station in Boron Story.
- Fixed Boron story mission offer call and email still happening in Queen's Herald Game Start.
- Fixed Nila Ti's unmanned ship remaining after Queen's Reception in Boron Story.
- Fixed case of Boron Story not progressing after Stellar Observation cutscene in Astronomical Observations mission.
- Fixed A Return to Normal Order mission spawning lasertowers that are hostile to nearby station.
- Fixed excessive voice spam when player scans wrong ship in High-Tech Hold-Up mission.
- Fixed some mission clients on docks having excessive skills and having hiring price.
- Fixed excessive player ship speed after loading savegame.
- Fixed ship repair not prioritizing wrecked engines.
- Fixed ships refusing to attack Mk1 lasertowers.
- Fixed capital ships stopping main battery fire while in combat.
- Fixed ships sometimes getting stuck in loop of storing and retrieving.
- Fixed dock assignment persisting when stopping control of ship.
- Fixed ships without docking computer not docking if below target height.
- Fixed capital ships sometimes repeatedly turning in combat and not getting chance to move.
- Fixed excessive rotation speed of capital ships after collisions.
- Fixed being able to lower elevator of certain ships before they finish docking.
- Fixed transporter room transition breaking when player jumps.
- Fixed physics mass being too low for certain objects such as asteroids.
- Fixed station account exploit when station given to another faction.
- Fixed not being able to upgrade player-controlled ship with Repeat orders default behaviour.
- Fixed mining ships refusing to mine in their commander's hazardous sector unless they have no choice.
- Fixed capital-class trade ships sometimes failing to trade with fleet auxiliary ships when they should be able to.
- Fixed transport drones of player-controlled capital ships collecting crates containing wares that ship cannot carry.
- Fixed rare issue that could result in HQ not requesting sufficient terraforming resources.
- Fixed resources that are also used for terraforming or research sometimes not being bought in sufficient amounts.
- Fixed stations that require 0 credits never transferring excess earnings to the player account.
- Fixed Boron Shipyards not paying appropriate price for Water.
- Fixed Vigor Syndicate raiding parties concentrating at Windfall.
- Fixed ships sometimes waiting for signal while already in Avarice in response to tide warning.
- Fixed Advanced Composite factory being hard to hit by NPC controlled ships.
- Fixed escape pods being treated as targets for attack under certain circumstances.
- Fixed Yasur spawned from online inventory not applying default paint mod.
- Fixed Queendom of Boron and Duke's Buccaneers not being enemies.
- Fixed player relations towards Provinces Adrift/Queendom of Boron not updating correctly under certain circumstances.
- Fixed Bob the Builder Achievement in saves where it had triggered during beta.
- Fixed not being able to switch live stream view channels in some cases.
- Fixed inconsistency in mining behavior between viewing miner in live stream view and being in same sector.
- Fixed very long story messages not being displayed correctly.
- Fixed missions listed multiple times in Interact menu under certain circumstances.
- Fixed missing resource options in Station Configuration menu under certain circumstances.
- Fixed trade wares being removed when removing buy and sell offer in Logical Station Overview menu.
- Fixed Processing Modules not showing products and resources in Station Configuration menu.
- Fixed fleet sector in Map menu being shown incorrectly under certain circumstances.
- Fixed identical upgrades not being preserved under certain circumstances when upgrading multiple ships in Ship Upgrade menu..
- Fixed selected object not being shown in Object Info section of Map menu under certain circumstances.
- Fixed transaction information for Faction Representative trade menus being too small.
- Fixed menu sliders not correctly registering clicks under certain circumstances.
- Fixed jittering target elements in external view under certain circumstances.
- Fixed not being able to target super highway gates in Map menu.
- Fixed target element for stored-away ship appearing in middle of screen.
- Fixed Select all Sectors option in Custom Gamestart Editor selecting hidden and disabled options.
- Fixed order of subordinates in tooltips when assigning roles being inconsistent.
- Fixed missing control mode messages under certain circumstances.
- Fixed human characters looking distorted when leaning on table.
- Fixed not being able to select all objects from Peregrine cockpit.
- Fixed wrecks in debris fields fading out too early.
- Fixed visual issue with Boron S mining laser.
- Fixed strange text in some Boron sector backgrounds.
- Fixed seam in Menelaus Oasis background.
- Fixed repeating row-change sounds in Map menu under certain circumstances.
- Fixed beam sounds to originate from beam instead of weapon.
- Fixed paint decals appearing dirty.
- Fixed player logo glow.
- Fixed game hanging in fullscreen cutscenes under certain circumstances.
- Fixed rare crash when buying ships with crew.
Changed depots in nightly_cheat branch