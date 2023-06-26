6.20 Public Beta starting

Following the recent rollout of the 6.10 update for X4: Foundations, we're ready to embark on the next stage of our journey: the 6.20 Public Beta. The 6.20 update is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to refine and improve your X4 experience.

Here are some of the highlights you can look forward to in the first beta version of 6.20:

Mission fixes

AI and ship movement improvements

Mouse steering mode tweaks

New hotkey bindings

Full text Czech localization

Please check out the complete changelog at the end of this news for more details.

Your feedback has always been an essential element driving the evolution of X4: Foundations, so we encourage you to participate in the 6.20 Public Beta and report your findings to our Public Beta Feedback forum.

How do I take part in the Public Beta?

Every player who owns X4: Foundations has the opportunity to download the new 6.20 Public Beta version. In order to ensure that beta participants are aware of the risks and rules involved, we ask all interested players to visit our forum, where they will find the rules and disclaimers, as well as practical instructions for participating in the beta. Follow this link to our forum (no registration required) to find the relevant information.

Thank you for your continued support, and we can't wait to see you in the 6.20 Public Beta universe!

6.20 Public Beta 1 Changelog: