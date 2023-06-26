0.606 Bug Fixes and UI Optimization

UI Optimization:

Added item categorization function in the shop.

Bug Fixes:

Adjusted some character stats

Adjusted the skills of the Asura

Fixed an issue where the Bamboo Forest Drunkard event didn't trigger

Fixed an error with the material quality in the Inner ring of Mountains of Beasts

Corrected the appearance of incorrect enemies in the Lingyun Pavilion

Fixed the recurring income bug

Fixed an issue where the Bronze could use the Dragon Tiger Order to change the Bow Bandit, and the Bow Bandit could be upgraded repeatedly