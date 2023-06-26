0.606 Bug Fixes and UI Optimization

UI Optimization:
Added item categorization function in the shop.
Bug Fixes:
Adjusted some character stats
Adjusted the skills of the Asura
Fixed an issue where the Bamboo Forest Drunkard event didn't trigger
Fixed an error with the material quality in the Inner ring of Mountains of Beasts
Corrected the appearance of incorrect enemies in the Lingyun Pavilion
Fixed the recurring income bug
Fixed an issue where the Bronze could use the Dragon Tiger Order to change the Bow Bandit, and the Bow Bandit could be upgraded repeatedly
Changed files in this update