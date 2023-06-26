Patch fix. 26.06.23

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36091145/b09da4773e473e521461adbba76656b954ff4464.png[/img]
Stalkers!
Here is a list of changes that are included in today's patch fix:
– Changed the location of some objects on the PvP location "Central Library". Some objects have been removed from the location
– Minor vertical recoil adjustment was made on: AK-107, VSS, AS-Val, M16A4, SR3M
We observe the behavior of all weapons. Further adjustments to the recoil and its behavior are possible in the future
– Fixed description of STANAG stores
– Fixed some cases of Kolya Sour's empty dialogue window appearing.
If you keep getting an empty dialog box, please contact Technical Support so we can check your character directly
– Adjustments have been made to the spawn algorithm of the Supplier and some other wandering NPCs
We will monitor the situation as soon as they arrive.
– Added the ability to adjust the volume of NPC voices in the audio settings
– Increased the time between most NPCs' phrases
– Added the ability to re-take the quest "Search for Shepelev's sister: A letter for Zina" from Arkasha Amanita after canceling it
– The cooldown for the Black Market package quests in Stonehenge has been increased to 72 hours. You can get them with 3000+ Black Market reputation
– The situation with unbalanced reputation subtraction in political faction quests (Omega, PMC, Purgatory, etc.) is under consideration. After a thorough discussion, a decision will be made on possible changes to the reputation system in the next updates.
– Removed non-existent Blue reputation from several quests (Special Favors, Sending a Huckster)
– Fixed incorrect display of some NPCs (or their absence) in Familiarity
Sincerely,
SO team
