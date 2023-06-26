Update, Version 20230626

English

############Content################

[Item]New icon for seawater.

[Item]New icon for liquified shade.

[Item]New icon for holy water.

[The High Priest's Lab]Changed the battle background in this location. We now have two battle background images based on story progression.

[Persona]If you use a cat or a ghost cat to make a persona mask, the mask now has a unique icon.

[Persona]If you use a dog or a wolf to make a persona mask, the mask now has a unique icon.

[Skill]New icon for Pray.

[Skill]New icon for MAGA.

[Skill]New icon for Drunk-Fu Stance.

[Skill]New icon for Devour Corpse

简体中文

############Content################

【物品】海水有了新的物品图标。

【物品】液化暗影有了新图标。

【物品】圣水有了新的物品图标。

【大祭司的实验室】改变了战斗的背景画面。现在，基于剧情的发展，会有两张不同的战斗背景画面。

【人格面具】如果你现在用猫猫或者幽灵猫猫来制作人格面具，那么完成的人格面具会有独特的图标。

【人格面具】如果你现在用狗狗或者狼来制作人格面具，那么完成的人格面具会有独特的图标。

【技能】祈祷有了新的技能图标。

【技能】MAGA有了新的技能图标。

【技能】醉拳姿态有了新的技能图标。

【技能】食尸有了新的技能图标

