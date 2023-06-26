 Skip to content

Starwulf - Seeker of Secret Space update for 26 June 2023

v1.2.2 with usability improvements

Build 11559686

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Galaxies are enabled based on the player progress
  • Secret clues are received more ofter
  • Added more trophy types
  • Initial difficulty set to normal for players to play game as it is intended
  • Too early planet collision fix and some minor fixes

