- Galaxies are enabled based on the player progress
- Secret clues are received more ofter
- Added more trophy types
- Initial difficulty set to normal for players to play game as it is intended
- Too early planet collision fix and some minor fixes
Starwulf - Seeker of Secret Space update for 26 June 2023
v1.2.2 with usability improvements
