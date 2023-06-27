Version 24.6.69 update

Hi everybody!

The last public beta was stable, so here is the new update officially, version 24.6.69. It has plenty of tweaks and fixes, and also prepares for a surprise in PT which we will launch soon, so make sure you install it right away

Changelist (24.6.69):

Updated MLB roster set (need to start a new game for changes to apply)

Fixed player leaderboard history/HOF voting in new standard games

Added lock to modern 3D display

Fixed old contract offers showing up

Players should sign faster when the preseason starts

Fixed rare crash when min years to FA setting too large

Fixed pitchers only throwing fastballs after resuming game

Added setting for IAFA cap trading slots and ability to scale with inflation

Fixed multiple copies of a player included in a trade

Reduced pickoff amounts

Fixed historical adjust not applying fully in one-year setups

Updated Rogers Centre, Camden Yards, Comerica Park, Citizens Bank Parks for recent changes, fixed IoanDepot park fence heights

Online League: Fixed Ask for Response auto-submitting

PT: Updated LE Badges to display count in the bottom right

PT: Fixed some caching issues with cards marked as duplicates

PT: Updated card pack image fetching

PT: Fixed pack display on missions/tournaments

Misc GUI and text fixes

Several small bug fixes

This patch is compatible with the previous version for online leagues - exports will work between versions.