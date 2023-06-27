Version 24.6.69 update

Hi everybody!
The last public beta was stable, so here is the new update officially, version 24.6.69. It has plenty of tweaks and fixes, and also prepares for a surprise in PT which we will launch soon, so make sure you install it right away
Changelist (24.6.69):
- Updated MLB roster set (need to start a new game for changes to apply)
- Fixed player leaderboard history/HOF voting in new standard games
- Added lock to modern 3D display
- Fixed old contract offers showing up
- Players should sign faster when the preseason starts
- Fixed rare crash when min years to FA setting too large
- Fixed pitchers only throwing fastballs after resuming game
- Added setting for IAFA cap trading slots and ability to scale with inflation
- Fixed multiple copies of a player included in a trade
- Reduced pickoff amounts
- Fixed historical adjust not applying fully in one-year setups
- Updated Rogers Centre, Camden Yards, Comerica Park, Citizens Bank Parks for recent changes, fixed IoanDepot park fence heights
- Online League: Fixed Ask for Response auto-submitting
- PT: Updated LE Badges to display count in the bottom right
- PT: Fixed some caching issues with cards marked as duplicates
- PT: Updated card pack image fetching
- PT: Fixed pack display on missions/tournaments
- Misc GUI and text fixes
- Several small bug fixes
This patch is compatible with the previous version for online leagues - exports will work between versions.
