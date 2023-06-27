 Skip to content

Out of the Park Baseball 24 update for 27 June 2023

Version 24.6.69 update

Version 24.6.69 update · Last edited by Wendy

The last public beta was stable, so here is the new update officially, version 24.6.69. It has plenty of tweaks and fixes, and also prepares for a surprise in PT which we will launch soon, so make sure you install it right away

Changelist (24.6.69):

  • Updated MLB roster set (need to start a new game for changes to apply)
  • Fixed player leaderboard history/HOF voting in new standard games
  • Added lock to modern 3D display
  • Fixed old contract offers showing up
  • Players should sign faster when the preseason starts
  • Fixed rare crash when min years to FA setting too large
  • Fixed pitchers only throwing fastballs after resuming game
  • Added setting for IAFA cap trading slots and ability to scale with inflation
  • Fixed multiple copies of a player included in a trade
  • Reduced pickoff amounts
  • Fixed historical adjust not applying fully in one-year setups
  • Updated Rogers Centre, Camden Yards, Comerica Park, Citizens Bank Parks for recent changes, fixed IoanDepot park fence heights
  • Online League: Fixed Ask for Response auto-submitting
  • PT: Updated LE Badges to display count in the bottom right
  • PT: Fixed some caching issues with cards marked as duplicates
  • PT: Updated card pack image fetching
  • PT: Fixed pack display on missions/tournaments
  • Misc GUI and text fixes
  • Several small bug fixes

This patch is compatible with the previous version for online leagues - exports will work between versions.

