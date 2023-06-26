Survivor Bunker, 35 minute survival challenge, and some boring game settings

This is a fun update and you can now build a bunker at the 85% journey location. You need ten survivors and ten upgrade points to build a bunker. The bunker can have up to two shotguns (you need to unlock the second shotgun from the Unlock Abilities menu) and you then upgrade the fire power of those shotguns just like how you upgrade the firepower of weapons on your train. The purpose of the bunker is to help with accomplishing the 35 minute survival challenge and I've placed a shortcut button that will fast forward time to 31 minutes which is when the boss waves start. Click on the bunker to build it in the first place and then click on the bunker to upgrade its firepower.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43786068/98f470063089d396432dfd12c9c6a28b576c8623.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43786068/563ce1b535690dba89a0fdc826e92ab67ef3bc55.png[/img]

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43786068/d929be1cf2a1414ae1d03e67d4485d8924297e74.png[/img]

I've added a Game Settings option at the left side of the screen when in game. From this menu you can toggle the Special Reward Popup, Screen Shake, and the floating damage numbers.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43786068/9cdb5f38b18a41ff93d8b5ab0636b19d18bde48e.png[/img]

Ok that's it for updates prior to launch. Future updates to Choo Choo Survivor will be coming post launch and my intention is to have a four to six week update schedule so I can package a nice bundle of content updates all together.

Keep on sending feedback and keep on demolishing the zombie hordes. Good luck Choo Choo Engineers!