Development Branch update - v0.8.006

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.8.006) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a very good preview of the next update. Most of the final update is in there. Feel free to tell us what you like and your biggest concerns about it.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.8.006 - Temporary changelog :

Drones can now collect algaes, vegetables, wheat, cocoa

You now only need to unlock the drone t2 recipe once to be able to craft it (no more one drone = 1500 terra tokens)

Improve autcrafters performances

Bugfixes

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games