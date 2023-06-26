Development Branch update - v0.8.006

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.8.006) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
This version is a very good preview of the next update. Most of the final update is in there. Feel free to tell us what you like and your biggest concerns about it.
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.
v 0.8.006 - Temporary changelog :
Drones can now collect algaes, vegetables, wheat, cocoa
You now only need to unlock the drone t2 recipe once to be able to craft it (no more one drone = 1500 terra tokens)
Improve autcrafters performances
Bugfixes
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
Changed depots in development branch