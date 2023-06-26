- Polished all summon and mercenary AI for a better experience, summons no longer stutter or act weirdly.
- Fixed Honey Bee relic
- Fixed Unstable Rift Portal
- Inventory Fixes
- Added Void blocks to Act 4 town for better minimap view
- Renamed some long common items so they fit better
Hero Siege Playtest update for 26 June 2023
fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2447521 Depot 2447521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update