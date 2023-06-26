 Skip to content

Hero Siege Playtest update for 26 June 2023

fixes

Build 11559270

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Polished all summon and mercenary AI for a better experience, summons no longer stutter or act weirdly.
  • Fixed Honey Bee relic
  • Fixed Unstable Rift Portal
  • Inventory Fixes
  • Added Void blocks to Act 4 town for better minimap view
  • Renamed some long common items so they fit better

Changed files in this update

