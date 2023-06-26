 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 26 June 2023

Update - V.0.4.05

Share · View all patches · Build 11559207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW;

-Added a camera switch when opening UI to showcase player and preview equipment.

CHANGED;

-Fixed text in tutorial questline having mis leading information.
-Fixed issue when crafting undead knights.

-Optimized more Skeletal Meshes.

-Tweaked sky light to be more vibrant and adjusted fog particles.
-Tweaked nights to not be extremly dark due to auto-exposure.
-Tweaked nameplates to be less blurry when moving due to TAA.
-Tweaked some trees that were not working great with TAA & DLSS.
-Tweaked menu UI to fit the new style.
-Tweaked quest information to display less on main HUD more info can be found by pressing (J).

Support us by joining discord; https://discord.gg/G3j9hYBTDj

Changed files in this update

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions Content Depot 1676381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link