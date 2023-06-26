Update - V.0.4.05

NEW;

-Added a camera switch when opening UI to showcase player and preview equipment.

CHANGED;

-Fixed text in tutorial questline having mis leading information.

-Fixed issue when crafting undead knights.

-Optimized more Skeletal Meshes.

-Tweaked sky light to be more vibrant and adjusted fog particles.

-Tweaked nights to not be extremly dark due to auto-exposure.

-Tweaked nameplates to be less blurry when moving due to TAA.

-Tweaked some trees that were not working great with TAA & DLSS.

-Tweaked menu UI to fit the new style.

-Tweaked quest information to display less on main HUD more info can be found by pressing (J).

