V2.14.6 Patch 2 Note

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41819773/d547646ffcada55c732b35d189b2de1426896a9b.png[/img]
- A flight not following the approach path in certain circumstances.
- Minor UI bugs.
Thank you all for your support, feedback, and bug report.
If you have questions, suggestions, or bug reports, join the Discord server, or start a new discussion in the steam community.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41819773/5db1e7f1a70edeabe7b65aab4c0a43ec23930458.png[/img]
Changed files in this update