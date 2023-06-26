 Skip to content

Air Traffic: Greenlight update for 26 June 2023

V2.14.6 Patch 2 Note

  • A flight not following the approach path in certain circumstances.
  • Minor UI bugs.

Thank you all for your support, feedback, and bug report.
If you have questions, suggestions, or bug reports, join the Discord server, or start a new discussion in the steam community.

