 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boss Fighters update for 26 June 2023

🚧 WORK IN PROGRESS 🚧

Share · View all patches · Build 11559196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Get ready, BossFighters!

We're revealing an epic Alpha Boss skin! 😱🔥 VR players, can you feel the excitement? Smash and conquer in style with this amazing skin.

Stay tuned for more updates! ⏳💪

Changed depots in qa-1 branch

View more data in app history for build 11559196
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1784651 Depot 1784651
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link