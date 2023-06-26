Update Beta version this time! There may be some bugs, don't switch if you mind!

We first update the rules and achievements for everyone to experience and test, if stable, will be updated to the official version next month, the following talk about the specific update content.

Inheritance and achievement



In the game, you can customize the opening card, you can carry a variety of wonder cards, a variety of other God-given cards, technology, etc., you can also choose a variety of wonderful world laws, and change the gameplay of each game.

Actions in the game can unlock different achievements, each achievement can earn inheritance points, we have brought 40 different achievements for everyone to challenge and unlock.

The system of rules



Players can choose the rules of the game before the start, and they can fully control the direction they want to play. We will expand the combination of various rules to more than 20 before the official version (due to the space I only write a few).

Tree god descends

Whenever you dig a lot of wood resources, there is a probability that the tree God will come and destroy your temple, and killing them can get a lot of rewards and loot points.

Entertainment first

The entertainment demand of villagers will double, and each entertainment has a probability of increasing the ability value.

Law of meritocracy

Villagers triple their ability to work, and double their basic ability at birth, but they can only have five children in one season.

Tome of Life and Death

When a villager dies and is transported to Yizhuang, if the body is not burned in the first quarter, it will have a probability of resurrection, and the age after resurrection will be 20 years old and the ability value will be greatly reduced.

Spotless

Villagers will have a higher need for cleaning and will have a chance to improve their abilities every time they take a bath.