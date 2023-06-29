 Skip to content

Screenbits - Screen Recorder update for 29 June 2023

June 2023 Update: HEVC encoding, dedicated window capture mode and area presents

June 2023 update brings the ability to choose HEVC hardware encoder (if available) for video encoding. It also adds a "Window" capture mode to simplify capturing window areas as you can now choose application windows from a list. Area presets are also available to save frequently used areas in Area capture mode and easily restore them at any time.

In addition to these features this update includes other improvements and bug fixes. If you are interested in the details, check out the release notes on Screenbits website.

