Build 11559012 · Last edited 26 June 2023 – 11:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Small update that adds two buttons to the settings menu, the buttons mute the biceps growl and the growth up sound respectively.

Thanks to superkatten for the suggestion!

That's all for now.

If you have any suggestions to improve the game, I'm all ears:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2355250/discussions/0/6492543723424263284/