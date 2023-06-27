Patch V01.01b

Hi Everyone! We're rolling out V01.01b, this patch fixed a variety of issues that players have identified!

These could potentially be considered spoilers, so if you're looking to avoid anything regarding areas of the game, check back later, and rest easy knowing the game's just a little better then it was before!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40813934/e79a0f4667ae5f9efb22606501167147a1f7513e.png[/img]