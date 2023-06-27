Patch V01.01b

Hi Everyone! We're rolling out V01.01b, this patch fixed a variety of issues that players have identified!
These could potentially be considered spoilers, so if you're looking to avoid anything regarding areas of the game, check back later, and rest easy knowing the game's just a little better then it was before!
Office: Some players never found the drawer key, and without it had to brute force the safe code. The drawer key has been moved to a more visible location, and enlarged slightly. Making it much harder to miss!
Bathroom: Breaking the mirror sound effect has been reduced. It should be slightly less ear piercing now!
Bathroom: The text on the mirror would still load in, even after the mirror had been destroyed. It doesn't now!
Closet: The broken wire, which is necessary to progress was too hard to see. We've added a new sparks VFX to make it harder to miss.
Consultation: The scratches on the wall, a requirement to proceed, have been made visible and unique compared to other generic wall scratches/details.
Consultation: The stethoscope item was easy to miss, so we've moved it too a more obvious position.
Consultation: The Surgical Arms object gave the incorrect description, and have now been fixed.
Consultation: The Incorrect Antidote item did not display a view model in the inventory, this has been fixed.
Cold Storage: There used to be a giant bloody footprint floating near the back of the room. We've removed it!
Kitchen: The recipe card graphic contained an accidental red herring. We've updated the textures to more accurately represent the stove and it's orientation.
Music: Some of the music was accidently playing Demo versions of the tracks. They've all been replaced with the correct final versions!
