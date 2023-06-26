Patch Notes - S04.02

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//27142043/7bcfea899156cdf1f968401ee69e524665862a88.jpg[/img]
Hello Miners,
Just a couple of bug fixes to get your week started miners… Now get back to work!
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Typo fixes
- Fixed Incorrect mission control voiceline on salvage with lithophage warning
- Fixed Driller Platinum paintjob inconsistent with other classes
- Fixed sandshark teleporting to mission start when it turns vulnerable
- Fixed Septic Spreader not having arched line of sight checks
- Fixed cases where double boss healthbar could appear
- Fixed pickaxe copy/paste changed weapon loadout
- Fixed issue with small beard and armours
- Fixed mission control repeating the progress shouts for the meteor multiple times
- Fixed Incorrect displaying rate of fire of minigun
- Reverted some changes to wave manager that was causing problems
- Fixed subata explosive rounds only working on caretaker vents when more than one of them were alive
- Randoweisser will now correctly randomize pickaxe again
