Deep Rock Galactic update for 26 June 2023

Patch Notes - S04.02

Hello Miners,

Just a couple of bug fixes to get your week started miners… Now get back to work!

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —
  • Typo fixes
  • Fixed Incorrect mission control voiceline on salvage with lithophage warning
  • Fixed Driller Platinum paintjob inconsistent with other classes
  • Fixed sandshark teleporting to mission start when it turns vulnerable
  • Fixed Septic Spreader not having arched line of sight checks
  • Fixed cases where double boss healthbar could appear
  • Fixed pickaxe copy/paste changed weapon loadout
  • Fixed issue with small beard and armours
  • Fixed mission control repeating the progress shouts for the meteor multiple times
  • Fixed Incorrect displaying rate of fire of minigun
  • Reverted some changes to wave manager that was causing problems
  • Fixed subata explosive rounds only working on caretaker vents when more than one of them were alive
  • Randoweisser will now correctly randomize pickaxe again

