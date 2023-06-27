Summer Language Update

Bonjour my fellow artists 🍷🥖

In our home of Sweden, we’ve just celebrated midsummer which marks the longest days where the sun barely sets! Soon the whole team will be heading off on some well deserved summer holiday. Have you made your summer plans yet?🏖️ For me, we’ll be taking the baby on the road a cozy trip around the country. Good food ✅, chilling ✅ and carefree existence ✅.

To celebrate the summer and the season of travel we’ve added a bunch of new languages in this pre-summer update. The additional languages are Turkish, Italian, Spanish, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Finnish and Dutch. With this we hope that even more people can enjoy the game, especially all the monolingual little humans out there looking to embark on their artistic journey. We are working on a content update as well. It just needs a bit more love before it’s ready to face the world and we’re planning on releasing it during autumn.

OH! And in case you missed it, Passpartout 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch this fall!!! So, uh, that’s also a bit of a reason why the updates have been a bit slower as we’ve been tinkering away getting the game to run well on the Switch.

Happy coloring, and keep swinging that brush (you’re looking really cool doing it)!

//Papa Mattias