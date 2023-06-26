 Skip to content

Indies' Lies update for 26 June 2023

V1.1.1 Update Log

Fixed Bugs:

  • Fixed an issue where Akeem Senior Scholar starts summoning when there is one Gray Smoke Sorcerer on the field.
  • Fixed the calculation order of some difficulty options and talents.
  • Fixed an issue where new purchasable options granted by talents don’t appear in shops.
  • Fixed the “Remove Card” effect of the Akeem camp reward at stage one.
  • Fixed the “Not enough gold” prompt that appears when gaining Cash Dash from events.
  • Fixed possible conflicts between two events that alter the Fog vision.
  • Fixed an issue where some cards don’t display real-time numbers based on character status.
  • Fixed some text errors.

