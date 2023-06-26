This is a hotfix for Tennis Manager 2023!
Some players could be blocked in the calendar, especially at the end of World Cup weeks.
The bug has now been fixed, including for ongoing careers.
The ReboundCG team.
Tennis Manager 2023 update for 26 June 2023
Hotfix 3.0.726
This is a hotfix for Tennis Manager 2023!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update