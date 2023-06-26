 Skip to content

Tennis Manager 2023 update for 26 June 2023

Hotfix 3.0.726

Build 11558848

This is a hotfix for Tennis Manager 2023!
Some players could be blocked in the calendar, especially at the end of World Cup weeks.
The bug has now been fixed, including for ongoing careers.
The ReboundCG team.

