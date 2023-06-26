Hotfix 0.53.4 (Cycle bonuses, Cycle summary)

Greetings, Viceroys!

We just released a hotfix that addresses the reported issues that occurred after last week's update. We are grateful for your reports and for providing us with files that helped us identify the sources of issues.

Changelog:

Fixed a bug with Cycle bonuses not being applied after a game restart.

Fixed an issue with rebuilt service buildings not appearing in blue in tooltips.

Fixed a bug with the Embarkation Summary view incorrectly showing 3 Royal Resupplies as rewards for winning a game in the Sealed Forest.

Fixed a bug with the Embarkation Point penalty appearing on the world map HUD.

Fixed a bug with the Cycle Summary panel sometimes appearing when selecting the first World Map tile in a Cycle.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to play the Lead Seal game on Settler difficulty.

Fixed some missing translations and typos in Polish (decisions in two World Events).

Fixed an issue with modifiers increasing Order choices and Timed Order spawn rates appearing near the Fishmen Ritual Site modifier.

Fixed an issue with the game result screen showing an outdated Seal Fragment icon.

Fixed an issue with the Heavy Drops Forest Mystery not being listed in the Rain Collector UI.

Fixed an issue with the Oil starting resource bonus being called "Eggs".

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

The current game version is 0.53.4.