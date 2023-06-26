 Skip to content

地牢100 update for 26 June 2023

2023/6/26 Update Log

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Cards:
1.Power of Chaos: Your physical damage is considered as chaos damage and is increased by 45%/90%/180%.
2.Hand of Fate: All damage you deal fluctuates randomly between 1% and 310%/420%/640%.
3.Gambler: You cannot deal damage when not landing a critical hits, and your critical hit damage is increased by 185%/370%/740%.
4.Gunfight Technique: Fire 24 bullets in all directions, each bullet dealing 60%/90%/180% damage.
5.Balance: All your cards are treated as 4/5/6-star cards.

Card Adjustments:
1.Dragon Form: Cooldown and duration adjusted to 5s, damage bonus reduced to 40%/80%/160%.
2.Treant Form: The first skill cast no longer benefits from the damage bonus effect.Now, the Treant form also has the Hunter bonus.
3.Convolution: Add Hunter bonus.

Other Adjustments:
1.Fixed a bug where storm-type skills could not move under certain circumstances.
2.Added numerical displays for attack, defense, and maximum health at the bottom left corner of the character portrait.
3.Fixed a bug where "Victory" was displayed even when losing in PvP mode.
4.Fixed a bug where damage bonuses in certain situations during boss fights could potentially cause the inability to deal damage.

