ArchiHexago update for 26 June 2023

Small fixes - 26.06.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11558718

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed powerups getting locked after canceling Joker powerup
  • Added possibility to cancel Joker and Remove powerups with right mouse button
  • Fixed no-space warning not disappearing after exiting the game
  • Updated tooltips font
  • Optimised performance

