- Fixed powerups getting locked after canceling Joker powerup
- Added possibility to cancel Joker and Remove powerups with right mouse button
- Fixed no-space warning not disappearing after exiting the game
- Updated tooltips font
- Optimised performance
ArchiHexago update for 26 June 2023
Small fixes - 26.06.2023
