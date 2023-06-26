Hello!

The modification has successfully reached its planned level of completion and is now available for download! Please note, you will need Half-Life 2 in your Steam library to run this modification, but it does not need to be installed.

This new unofficial story in the Half-Life universe invites your participation. It showcases the internal contradictions of the rebel movement: there are disagreements even among the fighters against the tyranny established by the invaders from other worlds. A constant and heated struggle for freedom is taking place in the steppe city and its surroundings, but the resistance forces lack unity - they need you to resolve key conflicts.

Your gaming skills are desired for a shooter enriched with puzzle elements, level exploration, and vehicle travel. In terms of difficulty and dynamics, the gameplay seeks to match the rhythm of the original Half-Life 2.

We have an eastern post-socialist city and Central Asian nature for your exploration, accompanied by an atmospheric original soundtrack with local motifs and a tribute to the original works of Kelly Bailey.

We would like to express our gratitude to all of you who have offered your help and contributed to the development of the modification. We are equally grateful to those who gave constructive criticism, praise, and supported us with warm and kind words. A special thanks to everyone who asked questions, spread word about the project, followed our activities, and eagerly awaited the release. All of you, our dear supporters, have in some way contributed to this small victory, and for that, we are eternally grateful! The release is a triumph for everyone, including you!

We would also like to extend our special thanks to Steam and Valve for their positive stance towards the fan modding community. We are pleased that Valve supports the development of modifications on the Source Engine. Sadly, this behavior is not typical in today's landscape, as many video game companies prefer to hinder fan communities and actively oppose the modification of their games.

Peace out and see you later!

P.S. We've created a Discord server dedicated to our team's projects. If you wish to keep up with our updates, discuss our mods, showcase your creativity, or simply engage in friendly chat, you're more than welcome to join!

https://discord.gg/H2qYgPTmYr

