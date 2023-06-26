BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-26
- Re-optimized the switching speed of the main weapon, which is faster than before
The UI interface in the new survival adjustment mode and the new model required are currently being designed
Thank you for your support, I am still working hard! Have a good day!
Changed files in this update