安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 26 June 2023

BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-26

26 June 2023

  1. Re-optimized the switching speed of the main weapon, which is faster than before
    The UI interface in the new survival adjustment mode and the new model required are currently being designed
    Thank you for your support, I am still working hard! Have a good day!
