Ver1.0.0.1

BUG optimization
- Optimized the black screen time of entering the game for the first time, and reduced it to less than 3s.
- Added language selection for the first time you enter the game.
- Fixed the crash bug that occurred when saving during building placement.
- Adjusted the concentration of technological fog. (The search technology function will be updated in the future)
- Optimized the mouse shape in the game.
- Adjusted the stay time of adventurers, purple adventurers can stay in your city longer.
- The novice guide task will award an adventurer dormitory for free, which can make it easier for purple adventurers to settle down.
- Fixed the bug that the reincarnation level was not recorded.
- Fixed the bug that the EXP of the Murloc leader.
- Adjusted the height of the road.
- Optimized the performance of the Rally Point, now the adventurers will sit on the bench and wait for the assembly instead of all waiting at one point.
- Adjusted some translated texts.
- Optimized the logic of automatic listing, and will no longer repeatedly prompt that the automatic listing of goods has reached the upper limit.
- Fixed the bug that there is no building after the Corral is unlocked.
- Fixed the BUG that when the queue of the lab is full, the props can continue to be added and deducted.
- Fixed the bug that the medium and senior workshops could not turn pages.
- Adjusted the values of the basic arrow tower, making it less likely to be destroyed.
Changed files in this update