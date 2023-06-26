 Skip to content

我的幻想乡 update for 26 June 2023

Ver1.0.0.1

Build 11558555

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG optimization

  1. Optimized the black screen time of entering the game for the first time, and reduced it to less than 3s.
  2. Added language selection for the first time you enter the game.
  3. Fixed the crash bug that occurred when saving during building placement.
  4. Adjusted the concentration of technological fog. (The search technology function will be updated in the future)
  5. Optimized the mouse shape in the game.
  6. Adjusted the stay time of adventurers, purple adventurers can stay in your city longer.
  7. The novice guide task will award an adventurer dormitory for free, which can make it easier for purple adventurers to settle down.
  8. Fixed the bug that the reincarnation level was not recorded.
  9. Fixed the bug that the EXP of the Murloc leader.
  10. Adjusted the height of the road.
  11. Optimized the performance of the Rally Point, now the adventurers will sit on the bench and wait for the assembly instead of all waiting at one point.
  12. Adjusted some translated texts.
  13. Optimized the logic of automatic listing, and will no longer repeatedly prompt that the automatic listing of goods has reached the upper limit.
  14. Fixed the bug that there is no building after the Corral is unlocked.
  15. Fixed the BUG that when the queue of the lab is full, the props can continue to be added and deducted.
  16. Fixed the bug that the medium and senior workshops could not turn pages.
  17. Adjusted the values of the basic arrow tower, making it less likely to be destroyed.

