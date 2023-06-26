Welcome to Temtem: Showdown, Tamers! This is the official FAQ.

How much is Temtem: Showdown?

Temtem: Showdown is totally free to play, free to own, and with no-ingame purchases. It is 100% free.

Where can I get Temtem: Showdown? Is it available on all platforms?

No. Temtem:Showdown is only available on Steam as of now, and you can get it here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2254920/Temtem_Showdown/

What can I do on Temtem: Showdown?

You can enjoy Temtem’s competitive battling to the fullest, without any grinding and for free! From building a team from scratch and managing your teams, to playing ranked or casual matches against other Tamers, you’ll be able to do any and all sorts of PvP.

How can I link my Temtem base game to Temtem: Showdown?

As long as you’re using the same Steam account, the Temtem: Showdown and the Temtem base game accounts will be linked automatically.

If you’re using a console account, you can link your base game to your Temtem: Showdown game via cross-progression, like you’d normally link to another platform.

After linking, any change you make to your Squads, Tems or character will be shortly reflected in Temtem: Showdown.

Can I earn rewards in Temtem: Showdown?

You’ll earn rewards while playing Temtem: Showdown, but you won’t have any use for them yet! Temtem: Showdown doesn’t have any purchases of any sort, so no use for Pansuns, Novas or Feathers, BUT the server will store those rewards, so if at some point you get the Temtem base game, all of your stored competitive rewards will be funneled into your base game account, automatically and immediately. Remember that for this you need to use the same Steam account for both Temtem: Showdown and the Temtem base game.

If you already have the Temtem base game, and your accounts are linked, you’ll earn competitive rewards from Showdown and they’ll be delivered to your base game account automatically. This includes Daily and Weekly challenge rewards, even Seasonal ones!

Can I participate in the TemCS through Temtem: Showdown?

Yes, you can! You’ll be able to use your Showdown teams to take part.

Will I be playing on the same server as everyone else?

That’s right! You’ll be sharing a server with other players from Temtem: Showdown AND Temtem’s base game all together. We hope you’ll make great friends!

What happens if I get the Temtem base game after playing on Temtem: Showdown?

You’ll be able to start playing the Temtem base game with your character, including looks and name, and with any rewards you might have accumulated during your time playing Showdown.

There will be! Temtem: Showdown will receive the same updates as the Temtem base game. At the end of every Season, which last 4 months, and sometimes along the Season, there are balance changes, greatly influenced by community feedback. So at the very least, you’ll get one update every 4 months!

Can I change my character’s looks if I don’t own the Temtem base game?

Unfortunately not. Although you’ll be able to choose from a series of preset appearances, you can only alter your character on the Temtem base game.

My rival has a shinier, differently-colored Temtem. What’s that and how do I get it?

That’s a Luma! They’re the differently colored, rarer version of each Tem. You can look for them in the Temtem base game!

I skipped the tutorial, but now I want to watch it!

No worries! You can choose to watch the Temtem: Showdown tutorial again in the Settings.

I’m totally new and I’m getting my butt kicked. Are there some resources I can check to improve?

Glad you asked! We’ve put together this list of video-tutorials to help you improve your competitive mastery, and our savvy comp players will be more than happy to help you out if you drop by our Discord server!