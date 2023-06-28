BIG PATCH 1.05 - RELEASED !!

Hello Dear Coal Miners,

After a lot of work, we are finally able to share with you the newest and biggest yet update to our game.

We have fixed numerous bugs and also added and improved some features pointed by all of you.

We hope you will all enjoy our game even more from now on and be sure to check out all the changes.

To all of you who have supported our game, enjoyed it, played it and commented on it, thank you very much, it means a lot to our team.

Patch Notes:

UI improvements:

Added information for the player on the tablet about the "work speed" upgrade of employees in percentages starting from 100% upwards;

Added information for the player about connecting a transport vehicle before assigning a drilling vehicle;

Improved the HUD taking into account each language.

Improved the HUD

a. Added an overlay behind the text in the control description for each vehicle;

b. Improved the position of the vehicle control description on the graphical interface

c. Changed the graphics in the HUD of acquired resources

d. Improving text readability

e. Changed the position of Tutorial and Map tooltips and improved their readability

Added the "work speed" upgrade for workers, increasing the speed of the task performed for the assigned vehicle;

Added a load function for transport vehicles depending on the amount of material in:

a. "Underground Truck";

b. "Excavator";

c. "Loader".

a. "Underground Truck"; b. "Excavator"; c. "Loader". Added new options in the "Workshop" tablet - the ability to repair tires of purchased vehicles and refuel them for a fee.

Added instructional videos to the knowledge compendium in the pause menu

Added the option of towing the "PickUp" vehicle to a gas station for a fee in case of an empty tank.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the deduction of money after clicking the "Upgrade" button;

Reduced the salary for a day's work of employees.

Fixed a bug that blocks the entire game in one of the three available mines - resetting the assignment of an order for workers and the vehicle to which it was assigned when exiting and entering the mine;

Improved the assignment of a vehicle with a worker to a rock cell in the mine. Blocking the possibility of assigning a drilling vehicle before assigning a transport vehicle.

Changed vehicle parameters

Fixed the removal of the vehicle model after selling it using a tablet;

Increased the range of connecting transport vehicles to the production line.

Fixed wheel turning animations in vehicles

Improved crane mechanics, increasing bucket loading speed

Improved readability of instructions for packing cargo on a barge or train

In case of "connecting" a vehicle, it is "disconnected" when its position is reset

Fixed vehicle refueling mechanics - now vehicles cannot drive on an empty tank.

Remember to leave us feedback after playing the patched version.

See you soon,

Grande Games