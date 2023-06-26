Basic Update 6

Added fxs to the crystal torch and made them equitable instead of only a furniture item.

Balanced a bunch of items gold value (red wine glass, bottle of wine, scotch, brandy, whiskey)

Added more trinket Items (Horn,

Added some spooky sfxs to POIs

Added some more items to the Traveling Merchant POI

Fixed small fire to be used as a stew source

Fixed colliders on many placeable objects

Update doe animation

More lore and items added to Stonesmith Manor and Alchemist House

Azuras Edge empty containers now have random items

HayBales can now be crafted and are added to the Furniture Storage craft group

Added skill menu to journal with the first skill (Foraging) – every 5 levels reduces how dirty you get from foraging by 10% up to a maximum of 100% and every 10 levels increases intelligence by 1 up to a max of 10.

Changed the position and size of the value font in the crafting menu

Added descriptions to flour, dough, glass bowl

Added new character

Updated nature menu pics for most trees as well as added bonemeal to their crafting requirements

Added Voiced Narration From MrCreepyPasta

Added Voice Acting to Duf The Butcher from Wellhey Productions

Added Voiced Acting to M from Meggie

Added Voiced Acting to Violet from Jax

Added Voiced Acting to S from Josei Kage

Added Voiced Acting to Sandor from Wellhey Productions