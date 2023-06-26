Added fxs to the crystal torch and made them equitable instead of only a furniture item.
Balanced a bunch of items gold value (red wine glass, bottle of wine, scotch, brandy, whiskey)
Added more trinket Items (Horn,
Added some spooky sfxs to POIs
Added some more items to the Traveling Merchant POI
Fixed small fire to be used as a stew source
Fixed colliders on many placeable objects
Update doe animation
More lore and items added to Stonesmith Manor and Alchemist House
Azuras Edge empty containers now have random items
HayBales can now be crafted and are added to the Furniture Storage craft group
Added skill menu to journal with the first skill (Foraging) – every 5 levels reduces how dirty you get from foraging by 10% up to a maximum of 100% and every 10 levels increases intelligence by 1 up to a max of 10.
Changed the position and size of the value font in the crafting menu
Added descriptions to flour, dough, glass bowl
Added new character
Updated nature menu pics for most trees as well as added bonemeal to their crafting requirements
Added Voiced Narration From MrCreepyPasta
Added Voice Acting to Duf The Butcher from Wellhey Productions
Added Voiced Acting to M from Meggie
Added Voiced Acting to Violet from Jax
Added Voiced Acting to S from Josei Kage
Added Voiced Acting to Sandor from Wellhey Productions
Freedoms Twilight update for 26 June 2023
Basic Update 6
