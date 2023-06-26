An original soundtrack has been added!
New players use the newly added original soundtrack by default while previous players use the legacy music by default. BGM can be changed in settings.
Can't Live Without Electricity update for 26 June 2023
[June, 26, 2023] Added an original soundtrack
