Open Fishing XL update for 26 June 2023

Update 15 is OUT! Map color options and steam achievements added.

26 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy, update 15 is out and it brings some frequently requested features to the game! I've added steam achievements and you can now draw with 3 colors on the map screen.

  • 8 steam achievements added
  • Added red and blue marker colors to the map screen

Changed files in this update

