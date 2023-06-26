 Skip to content

VRM Posing Desktop update for 26 June 2023

[Version4.0.5] HDRI(360° Background) / Root Transform option for VMC protocol

Version 4.0.5

HDRI(360° Background)

A sphere has been installed that can display 360° images in the scene.

hdr files can be imported.

Please use the background image panel to switch between fixed and 360° images.

The anime style HDRI backgrounds in the presets were purchased from the Unity Asset Store.

Root Transform option for VMC protocol

Added a check box to the VMC protocol menu asking if Root Transform information should be sent.

Future updates

  • V4.0.6: vrm1.0
  • v4.0.7: Look At IK / Search filter for favorite data
  • v4.0.8: Receive VMC protocol

You can check more details from my updates list.
https://evelyngamedev.notion.site/11337098773e464d95d6d0fd06bea85e?v=0730ec2c3c4e432fb9647e8495470641&pvs=4

I hope that my app helps your creative works.

