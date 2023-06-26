Shards of Her - Patch 0.1.3

Hey there,
Here we go with an update for Shards of Her, game build was updated to 0.1.3 revision with the following patch notes.
SOH Patch 0.1.3 Notes
- Added build version in Main Menu
- Engine updated to the latest version of RenPy 8.1.1
- Additional script fixes for ACT 1
- Option to set the transparency of dialogue TextBox (Options -> "TEXTBOX OPACITY")
- UI Updates for Showcase Menu
- Visual Improvements for some parts in ACT 1
- Additional animations added (for Omikami and EMMA)
Thank you, and in case there are issues or anything, let me know!
Changed files in this update