Shards of Her - Patch 0.1.3

Hey there,

Here we go with an update for Shards of Her, game build was updated to 0.1.3 revision with the following patch notes.

SOH Patch 0.1.3 Notes

Added build version in Main Menu

Engine updated to the latest version of RenPy 8.1.1

Additional script fixes for ACT 1

Option to set the transparency of dialogue TextBox (Options -> "TEXTBOX OPACITY")

UI Updates for Showcase Menu

Visual Improvements for some parts in ACT 1

Additional animations added (for Omikami and EMMA)

Thank you, and in case there are issues or anything, let me know!