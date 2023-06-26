 Skip to content

Shards of Her update for 26 June 2023

Shards of Her - Patch 0.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11557963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there,

Here we go with an update for Shards of Her, game build was updated to 0.1.3 revision with the following patch notes.

SOH Patch 0.1.3 Notes

  • Added build version in Main Menu
  • Engine updated to the latest version of RenPy 8.1.1
  • Additional script fixes for ACT 1
  • Option to set the transparency of dialogue TextBox (Options -> "TEXTBOX OPACITY")
  • UI Updates for Showcase Menu
  • Visual Improvements for some parts in ACT 1
  • Additional animations added (for Omikami and EMMA)

Thank you, and in case there are issues or anything, let me know!

