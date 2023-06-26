Fall of Porcupine | Patch #5 | V1.1.10

Dear Porcupine-Fans,
we have released the fourth Patch for Fall of Porcupine on Steam, in which we fixed some issues and adjusted some things. Please find a detailed list below:
Fixed
- Fixed Hallensteins dialogue at day 2
- Fixed Finley rudely wearing his winter hat during the eulogy
Added
- Added new prop to main entrance for player guidance
Miscellaneous
- Activated missing dialogues in basement
- Activated missing dialogues in park
- Improved first night shift evaluation
Please keep reporting any issues or giving us feedback!
Changed files in this update