Fall of Porcupine update for 26 June 2023

Fall of Porcupine | Patch #5 | V1.1.10

Dear Porcupine-Fans,
we have released the fourth Patch for Fall of Porcupine on Steam, in which we fixed some issues and adjusted some things. Please find a detailed list below:

Fixed
  • Fixed Hallensteins dialogue at day 2
  • Fixed Finley rudely wearing his winter hat during the eulogy
Added
  • Added new prop to main entrance for player guidance
Miscellaneous
  • Activated missing dialogues in basement
  • Activated missing dialogues in park
  • Improved first night shift evaluation

Please keep reporting any issues or giving us feedback!

