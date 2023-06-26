Fall of Porcupine | Patch #5 | V1.1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 11557940 · Last edited 26 June 2023 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Dear Porcupine-Fans,

we have released the fourth Patch for Fall of Porcupine on Steam, in which we fixed some issues and adjusted some things. Please find a detailed list below:

Fixed

Fixed Hallensteins dialogue at day 2

Fixed Finley rudely wearing his winter hat during the eulogy

Added

Added new prop to main entrance for player guidance

Miscellaneous

Activated missing dialogues in basement

Activated missing dialogues in park

Improved first night shift evaluation

Please keep reporting any issues or giving us feedback!