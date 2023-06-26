Patch 1.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11557759 · Last edited 26 June 2023 – 08:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Added 3 new governmental stimulus programs, another one is still to come that will be based on the type government the player has.

You can now hold ctrl to charge all instances of an ability in combat.

Reworked the colonization menu:

It uses type in interface

colonists number can also be reduced

Fixed issues related to pioneer population counting.

Added research Eureka tooltip alongside risk chance.

Note: Eureka only applies if the tech is completed more then 50%.

Fixed the moon development panel's slot selector disappearing bug.

Added summary and individual tooltips for moon districts.

Moon districts now have upkeep and work placement contribution.

Valor Stellar Forces corvette is now working with the new flight system.

Added setting option to turn off gameplay info buttons presence on UI.

Using the star chart camera command now saves the values, making it permanent.