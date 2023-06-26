 Skip to content

PACK MY STUFF update for 26 June 2023

PATCH 1.0.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some bugs
  • Added new graphics menu
  • Steam achievements now doable

Thank you for your patience, we wish you a lot of fun. :)

