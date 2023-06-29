- Dodge | Plymouth | Chrysler Remastered DLC
- Fixed Nismo logo on Nissan seats
- Fixed rim custom paint type on Tire Changer
- Improved broken saves handling
- Added option to enable mouse and keyboard on Steam Deck
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 29 June 2023
Dodge | Plymouth | Chrysler Remastered DLC + Patch 1.0.30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Content Depot 1190001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update