Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 29 June 2023

Dodge | Plymouth | Chrysler Remastered DLC + Patch 1.0.30

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Dodge | Plymouth | Chrysler Remastered DLC
  • Fixed Nismo logo on Nissan seats
  • Fixed rim custom paint type on Tire Changer
  • Improved broken saves handling
  • Added option to enable mouse and keyboard on Steam Deck

