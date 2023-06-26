Update Notes for Jun 26th

This patch fixes many hero behaviors which caused them to no longer perform as expected in several situations. It also largely changes the way stats roll on items and slightly weakens enemies to compensate. This makes the game more difficult overall. Also made more improvements for the user interface.

User Interface

-Fixed fishing Lures to now show information when ‘i’ is clicked.

-Changed the death skull to no longer appear over the entire Officer Panel.

-Updated world combat display to show hero and enemy icons.

-Slight adjustment on hero display with Goods Vendor orders.

-Removed a particle glow effect when adding Star Power to Guild Heroes. This will return in a much better way in the future.

Functionality

-Rebalanced all items to have lower possible rolls for stats. (This will affect items in current games as well, be sure to check your hero power before sending them to content they used to be able to clear!)

-Lowered enemy stats slightly to compensate. (Note that overall, the game is more difficult despite these nerfs.)

-Reduced the likelihood of world heroes joining Dungeons before having sufficient gear.

-You are no longer able to send Guild Members on Deliveries or Trade Routes with other cities. This was always the intended behavior.

-Changed how Deliveries generate to prevent absurdly high Deliveries from occurring.

-Removed the behavior of NPC’s sometimes disappearing. This was intended behavior as it was them returning to their homes, however, we will reintroduce this when it is able to be more clear that is what’s happening.

Bugs

-Fixed a bug with Neri Goods Vendor that was not registering clicks.

-Fixed more instances of Heroes getting stuck in world combat.

-Fixed an issue causing orders through Goods Vendors to fail.

-Fixed instances of heroes gathering in front of your shop and getting stuck.

-Fixed instances of heroes no longer purchasing gear from your shop.

-Fixed instances of gathering nodes no longer replenishing.

-Fixed instances of Heroes making their own dungeon group instead of joining one which already existed.