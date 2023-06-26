Release notes: version 0.99.3 'Endgame' patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11557473 · Last edited 26 June 2023 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Added 'Endgame' feature.

1. The user could enable:

- protagonist health X5 modifier;

- enemies health X0.3 modifier;

- each pickup item (ammo, health) capacity X5 modifier;

2. UI for endgame in the 'options' menu;

3. Logic for enabling endgame mode (each ability could be enabled or disabled separately);

4. Notification text animation in-game HUD for the availability of endgame mode (during the reading of final dialogue);

5. Added 'Skip to key decision' point option in relevant dialogues;

Dialogues improvements for the 'Epilogues Repository' level:

1. Added new 'avatar'/narrator (UI-level);

2. Voiceover for that narrator: (overall progress - 75%);

3. Few additional UI story-line pictures/illustrations (overall progress - 20%);