Release notes: version 0.99.3 'Endgame' patch

Added 'Endgame' feature.
1. The user could enable:
- protagonist health X5 modifier;
- enemies health X0.3 modifier;
- each pickup item (ammo, health) capacity X5 modifier;
2. UI for endgame in the 'options' menu;
3. Logic for enabling endgame mode (each ability could be enabled or disabled separately);
4. Notification text animation in-game HUD for the availability of endgame mode (during the reading of final dialogue);
5. Added 'Skip to key decision' point option in relevant dialogues;
Dialogues improvements for the 'Epilogues Repository' level:
1. Added new 'avatar'/narrator (UI-level);
2. Voiceover for that narrator: (overall progress - 75%);
3. Few additional UI story-line pictures/illustrations (overall progress - 20%);
