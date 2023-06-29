Unit Adjustment Announcement

Hello, Pilots!

This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.



Next unit adjustment has been scheduled on [PDT] 2023/06/28 / [CEST] 2023/06/29.

This adjustment will be as same as a unit adjustment on other platform(PS4/PS5) last April.

Please refer to the official website of the other platforms below for details on the intent of the adjustment and the results data.

https://bo2.ggame.jp/en/info/?p=111674



■【 Update ver.0167 】





■Unit Adjustment

▼General Type

Zogok

Unit Features:

・Unit HP is increased as "13500"→"15000"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・LV1 Unit Skill "Special Head Buffer LV1" is increased to "LV2"

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Head Buffer LV1" is increased to "LV2"

・LV3 Melee Boost is increased as "31" → "40"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・LV3 Thrusters are increased as "60" → "65"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・LV3 Unit Skill "Thruster output increase LV1" has been given

・LV3 Unit Skill "Reaction Booster Program LV1" has been given

・LV3 Unit Skill "Special Head Buffer LV1" is increased to "LV3"

・LV4 Unit Skill "Thruster output increase LV2" has been given

・LV4 Unit Skill "Reaction Booster Program LV2" has been given

・LV4 Unit Skill "Special Head Buffer LV1" is increased to "LV3"





Efreet Schneid

Unit Features:

・Unit HP is increased as "17500"→"18500"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・Close range Part Slot is increased as "18" → "20"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・Mid range Part Slot is increased as "14" → "15"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・Long range Part Slot is increased as "8" → "9"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・Unit Skill "Forced Injector LV1" is increased to "LV2" (Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・LV3 Speed is increased as "130" → "135"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・LV3 Unit Skill "Thruster output increase LV1" has been given

・LV4 Unit Skill "Thruster output increase LV2" has been given

Melee Main Weapon: Heat Dart x2

・LV3 Power in increased as "2750" → "2850"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

Sub-Weapon: Shoulder Heat DART

・Hit detection has been expanded and easier to hit the target.

・LV3 Power in increased as "1540" → "1700"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

Sub-Weapon: Heat Dart (Discharge)

・Reload is shortened as "18.0"→"15.0"

・Weapon switching time is shortened.

・Hit detection has been expanded and easier to hit the target.

・Improved to not hitting objects on the map frequently.

・LV3 Power in increased as "660" → "750"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)





Zeta Gundam [Zaku Head]

Unit Features:

・Unit HP is increased as "17500"→"18500"

・Close range Part Slot is increased as "20" → "21"

・Mid range Part Slot is increased as "15" → "16"

・Long range Part Slot is increased as "5" → "8"

・Unit Skill "Maneuver Armor LV1" has been given

Range Main Weapon: Zeta Gundam Beam Rifle

・Cool-down Time is shortened as "6.0" → "5.0"

・Reload is shortened as "13.5"→"12.0"

・Weapon switching time is shortened.

・Stagger Accumulation Value is increased.

Sub-Weapon: Zeta Gundam [Zaku Head] Long Beam Saber

・Cool-down Time is shortened as "4.0" → "3.5"

・Weapon switching time is shortened.





Zeta Gundam

Unit Features:

・Counter motion changed

・LV2 Unit Skill "Flight Control Program LV2" is increased to "LV3"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・LV2 Unit Skill "Forced Injector LV2" is increased to "LV3"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

Range Main Weapon: Zeta Gundam Beam Rifle

・Cool-down Time is shortened as "6.0" → "5.0"

・Reload is shortened as "13.5"→"12.0"

・Weapon switching time is shortened.

・Stagger Accumulation Value is increased.

Sub-Weapon: Arm Grenade Launcher

・Stagger Accumulation Value is increased.

Sub-Weapon: Long Beam Saber

・Power in increased as "2300" → "2400"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・Cool-down Time is shortened as "4.0" → "3.5"

・Combo attack compensation increased.

・Weapon switching time is shortened.





Zeta Gundam (Transformed)

Unit Features:

・ Unit Skill "Transformation Optimizer LV1" has been given.

Sub-Weapon: Beam Gun x2

・LV3 Power in increased as "440" → "600"





Z II

Unit Features:

・LV2 Unit HP is increased as "19500"→"21000"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Leg Buffer LV2" is increased to "LV3"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Back Add-On Buffer LV2" is increased to "LV3"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・LV3 Unit Skill "Damage Control LV1" is increased to "LV2"

Range Main Weapon: Zeta Gundam Beam Rifle

・Cool-down Time is shortened as "6.0" → "5.0"

・Reload is shortened as "13.5"→"12.0"

・Weapon switching time is shortened.

・Stagger Accumulation Value is increased.

Range Main Weapon: Z II Clay Bazooka

・Reload is shortened as "18.0"→"13.0"

・Weapon switching time is shortened.

Sub-Weapon: Z II Mega Beam Rifle

・Focus is shortened as "4.0"→"3.5"

・Stagger Accumulation Value is increased.

・Stagger Accumulation Value of focus firing is increased.

・LV3 Power in increased as "2640" → "2800"

・LV3 Focus firing power increased.

Sub-Weapon: Long Beam Saber

・Power in increased as "2300" → "2400"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・Cool-down Time is shortened as "4.0" → "3.5"

・Weapon switching time is shortened.





Z II (Transformed)

Unit Features:

・LV2 Unit HP is increased as "19500"→"21000"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Leg Buffer LV2" is increased to "LV3"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Back Add-On Buffer LV2" is increased to "LV3"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・LV3 Unit Skill "Damage Control LV1" is increased to "LV2"





▼Raid Type

GM Kai Ground Type [CB] [TB]

Unit Features:

・Range Attack Boost is increased as "10"→"15"

・Speed is increased as "125" → "135"

・Unit Skill "Assault Booster LV2" has been given.

・Unit Skill "Explosive Reactive Armor LV1" has been given.

Melee Main Weapon: GM Kai Ground Type Beam Saber [TB]

・Lower Melee attack compensation increased

Sub-Weapon: Missile Launcher

・Reload is shortened as "15.0"→"10.0"

・Stagger Accumulation Value is increased.

Sub-Weapon: Missile x4

・Reload is shortened as "15.0"→"13.0"

・Weapon switching time is shortened.





Gundam GP02 [BB]

Unit Features:

・Range Attack Boost is increased as "30"→"35"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・Unit Skill "Flap Booster LV1" has been given.

・Unit Skill "Flight Control Program LV2" is increased to "LV3"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・LV4 Unit HP is increased as "20000"→"22000"

・LV4 Unit Skill "Maneuver Armor LV3" is increased to "LV4"

Range Main Weapon: GP02A Beam Bazooka

・Heat Rate is shortened as "90%" → "80%"

・Cool-down Time is shortened as "7.0" → "5.5"

・Focus is shortened as "8.0"→"5.5"

・Weapon switching time is shortened.

Melee Main Weapon: High-Output Beam Saber

・Power in increased as "2700" → "2800"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・Lower Melee attack compensation increased





Zaku III Custom

Unit Features:

・LV1 Unit Skill "Damage Control LV1" is increased to "LV2"

・LV2 Unit HP is increased as "23000"→"24000"

・LV2 Speed is increased as "140" → "145"

・LV2 Unit Skill "Maneuver Armor LV2" is increased to "LV3"

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Leg Buffer LV2" is increased to "LV3"

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Back Add-On Buffer LV2" is increased to "LV3"

Melee Main Weapon: Zaku III Custom Beam Saber

・Cool-down Time is shortened as "2.5" → "2.0"

・Charging is shortened as "3.0"→"2.5"

Sub-Weapon: Torso Beam Launcher x2

・Weapon switching time is shortened.

Skill: Bio-Sensor M Ability Boost

・Explosion range and damage when the unit destroyed increased.





▼Support Type

Gundam GP02 [MLRS]

Unit Features:

・Unit Skill "Forced Injector LV2" has been given.

・Unit Skill "Flap Booster LV1" has been given.

Range Main Weapon: GP02A MLRS

・Power in increased as "1200" → "1300"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・Explosion range upon impact increased

Melee Main Weapon: High-Output Beam Saber

・Power in increased as "2700" → "2800"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

Sub-Weapon: GP02A MLRS [Vertical Launching]

・Power in increased as "1700" → "1800"(Upper LVs are also enhanced)

・Reload is shortened as "40.0"→"25.0"





Methuss Kai

Unit Features:

・LV1 Unit Skill "Special Leg Buffer LV1" is increased to "LV2"

・LV1 Unit Skill "Special Shoulder Buffer LV1" is increased to "LV2"

・LV1 Unit Skill "Special Back Add-On Buffer LV2" is increased to "LV3"

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Leg Buffer LV1" is increased to "LV3"

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Shoulder Buffer LV1" is increased to "LV3"

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Back Add-On Buffer LV2" is increased to "LV3"

Range Main Weapon: Z II Clay Bazooka x2

・Reload is shortened as "18.0"→"13.0"

・Weapon switching time is shortened.

Sub-Weapon: High MC [Rapid]

・New added





Methuss Kai (Transformed)

Unit Features:

・LV1 Unit Skill "Special Leg Buffer LV1" is increased to "LV2"

・LV1 Unit Skill "Special Shoulder Buffer LV1" is increased to "LV2"

・LV1 Unit Skill "Special Back Add-On Buffer LV2" is increased to "LV3"

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Leg Buffer LV1 is increased to "LV3"

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Shoulder Buffer LV1" is increased to "LV3"

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Back Add-On Buffer LV2" is increased to "LV3"

Sub-Weapon: High MC [Rapid]

・New added





Full Armor Hyaku Shiki Kai

Unit Features:

・LV2 Unit HP is increased as "20500"→"21500"

・LV2 Range Attack Boost is increased as "33"→"40"

・LV2 Speed is increased as "115" → "120"

・LV2 Thrusters are increased as "60" → "65"

・Close range Part Slot is increased as "10" → "11"

・Mid range Part Slot is increased as "24" → "25"

・Long range Part Slot is increased as "18" → "19"

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Back Add-On Buffer LV2" is increased to "LV3"

・LV2 Unit Skill "Special Shoulder Add-On Buffer LV1" is increased to "LV2"

Range Main Weapon: FA Hyaku Shiki Kai L. Mega Buster

・Heat Rate is shortened as "70%" → "65%"

・Heat Rate while focus firing reduced.

Sub-Weapon: Missile Pod

・LV2 Power in increased as "265" → "300"

Sub-Weapon: Beam Cannon x2

・Heat Rate is shortened as "95%" → "85%"

・Stagger Accumulation Value is increased.

・Recovery time after using weapon reduced.





We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".