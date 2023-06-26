Description of update 0.57.8

Good day, fighters! Today we have released update 0.57.8, along with which the long-awaited event "Quench The Thirst with Gasoline" begins, and was added a lot of new features!

“Quench The Thirst with Gasoline” Event

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//30821281/e78241465fb87404cdfb286db72f12bcb511d351.png[/img]

The powerful cybernetic wolf RW-01 is back again! Just like last time, NPC Biker appeared in the locations with it. He is a longtime friend of Grisha Mazuta and, like Grisha, he loves motorcycles. But if Grisha is "for practicality," then his friend prefers beauty and aesthetics. Therefore, he has with him valuable goods for the locals: a stylish motorcycle Scrambler and equipment. You can get them if you bring what Biker needs - chrome bolts.

Together with Biker, in the locations "Coast", "Big Village", "Eastern Territories" and "Swamps" at night in the game you can meet the drone RW-01.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//30821281/9a3cf339ed89ad380bbb0390eef2e5bbdba72f5d.jpg[/img]

This event has not received any changes and has exactly the same balance as last year. Also in the store (and only in the store) there is a specialized and stylized scrambler "Ride Or Die". This motorcycle will be available for sale as part of the event.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//30821281/55cac1e5a6053e474c2efc345094563613f3640b.png[/img]

The event begins when the update is released and will end on the 11th of July. The biker will remain in the locations for a while so that all players can exchange bolts.

New equipment for factions

In this version, faction players received an expansion of their arsenal. First of all, a new clan technology was added - "Faction Arsenal 2". By unlocking this skill, clan leaders and deputy leaders will be able to get a quest to create a scout drone from the gunsmiths in the " Testing Grounds" location. The quest to create a drone is issued once a day. The drone can be used only by players who are members of the clan, in which the technology "Arsenal of faction 2" is opened. As for the requirements of the character, the drone requires level 35 and 6 intelligence.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//30821281/9523636e5e9d71a6e23d74794200ef27153f6581.jpg[/img]

The drone is able to illuminate the identification of enemy faction players and transmit this identification to players in the group. The drone also has a combat ability - it can self-destruct, dealing damage to an opponent. But since the drone is not very cheap, this use is not always justified.

The drone can be destroyed by shooting it down. Partially damaged drones can be repaired with i-SAAC, but this requires launching the drone and requires a second player to repair it. The drone also has a charge that is recharged by NDP accumulator M1.

Another novelty for faction players is the remote-controlled "Burdock" bomb. Its purchase requires the Arsenal Faction 1 clan technology. Unlike the drone, only the engineer can use the Burdock Bomb. The "Burdock" bomb can be defused, which is awarded as an achievement. The process of defusing the bomb is like a minigame.

New quests

New quests have been added to the game at Leshny in the "Swamp" location, as well as at the fisherman Tikhon in the ""Big Village"" location. Completing these quests, players will be able to get recipes for the creation of three stimulators:

Stimulator "Mustang": This stimulator increases stamina by 1-3 units (but no more than 10) and works for 20 minutes. Gives minor chemical poisoning.

Stimulator "Fortune": This stimulator increases 1 or 2 stamina points (but no more than 10) and lasts 20 minutes. Luck makes you slightly drunk.

Stimulator " Smartass ": This stimulator increases by 1-3 units (but no more than 10) of intelligence and works for 30 minutes, gives a slight radiation effect.

Other changes