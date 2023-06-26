 Skip to content

FireAlpaca SE update for 26 June 2023

FireAlpaca SE 2.11.0 Released - June 26th, 2023

Build 11557193

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Function Addition

  • Layer mask function has been added.
  • A dialog to select the pen pressure API is now displayed at first startup (Windows)
  • Symmetry options added for layer deformation and mesh deformation.
  • The eyedropper tool now has an option to eyedropper transparent colors.

Function Improvement

  • The canvas display mechanism has been significantly changed and speeded up.
  • The layout of the brush edit window has been changed.
  • Reorganized the order and wording of the File menu's Export menu.

Specify Changed

  • Changed the destination and file format of brushes (brush list).
  • Canvas display does not shift upward when transforming layers.
  • Changed the crosshair cursor (because it is invisible on the gray).

Failure Correction

  • Fixed a bug with the random material option for brushes.

