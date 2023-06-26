FireAlpaca SE 2.11.0 Released - June 26th, 2023

Function Addition
- Layer mask function has been added.
- A dialog to select the pen pressure API is now displayed at first startup (Windows)
- Symmetry options added for layer deformation and mesh deformation.
- The eyedropper tool now has an option to eyedropper transparent colors.
Function Improvement
- The canvas display mechanism has been significantly changed and speeded up.
- The layout of the brush edit window has been changed.
- Reorganized the order and wording of the File menu's Export menu.
Specify Changed
- Changed the destination and file format of brushes (brush list).
- Canvas display does not shift upward when transforming layers.
- Changed the crosshair cursor (because it is invisible on the gray).
Failure Correction
- Fixed a bug with the random material option for brushes.
Changed files in this update