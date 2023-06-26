June Patch Notes: Omnihedron Boss Fight Now Live

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//36634044/63c27b2b17ff85cc61c5ffb106efe25351b99ea0.png[/img]
79 days until launch! AAAAAAAAAAAAAA
Big Changes
- New Level: Beach Filler (Hard)
- New Level: Comet (Hard)
- New Achievements: "Pleasant Experience", "Much Easier", "Needlessly Large", "BeatBeatCore", "Artist", "Extremely Pro Player", "Never Give Up", "The Sincerest Form", "Self Absorbed", and "Tough Decision"
Tweaks
- Added more freedom to level selection when unlocking levels
- Updated some graphics in the tutorial levels
- Improved aesthetics of backgrounds in nearly all levels
- Added guide that shows where the next hold-beat will take you
- The BeatBox now has juicier movement
- Added Tap-Jump preference prompt to Setupmancer for controller players
- Added mashers to Shoujo (Easy)
- Added special end-of-level animations to bosses
- Default songs are now cached on game-start to speed up load-times of level-confirmation screens
- Adjusted directions for beats in New Game. (Extreme)
- Zoomed in the camera on Adaptation (Hard)
Fixes
- Fixed available totems not updating immediately when unlocked through CheevOS menu
- Fixed totem names not showing correctly when prompting unlocks in CheevOS
- Fixed the moon visualizer not lining up correctly
- Fixed some old UI elements still referring to difficulties by their old names
- Removed dialogue that references old level-unlock system
Roadmap
- Half of a Boss Fight
- One Level Rework
- True Ending
