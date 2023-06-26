 Skip to content

BeatBeat update for 26 June 2023

June Patch Notes: Omnihedron Boss Fight Now Live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

79 days until launch! AAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Big Changes

  • New Level: Beach Filler (Hard)
  • New Level: Comet (Hard)
  • New Achievements: "Pleasant Experience", "Much Easier", "Needlessly Large", "BeatBeatCore", "Artist", "Extremely Pro Player", "Never Give Up", "The Sincerest Form", "Self Absorbed", and "Tough Decision"

Tweaks

  • Added more freedom to level selection when unlocking levels
  • Updated some graphics in the tutorial levels
  • Improved aesthetics of backgrounds in nearly all levels
  • Added guide that shows where the next hold-beat will take you
  • The BeatBox now has juicier movement
  • Added Tap-Jump preference prompt to Setupmancer for controller players
  • Added mashers to Shoujo (Easy)
  • Added special end-of-level animations to bosses
  • Default songs are now cached on game-start to speed up load-times of level-confirmation screens
  • Adjusted directions for beats in New Game. (Extreme)
  • Zoomed in the camera on Adaptation (Hard)

Fixes

  • Fixed available totems not updating immediately when unlocked through CheevOS menu
  • Fixed totem names not showing correctly when prompting unlocks in CheevOS
  • Fixed the moon visualizer not lining up correctly
  • Fixed some old UI elements still referring to difficulties by their old names
  • Removed dialogue that references old level-unlock system

Roadmap

  • Half of a Boss Fight
  • One Level Rework
  • True Ending

