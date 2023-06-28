Patch 1.2.20 Has Just Arrived!

Greetings, Lords and Ladies,
We have a small, but important patch for you! We have fixed the critical issue related to family member duplication, changed some achievement requirements and adjusted a few more things to make the game as pleasant as possible!
Feel free to check the whole Change Log below!
NOTE: Save files from previous version (1.2.18) should remain compatible. However, there was an issue which duplicated nobles that were married during their visit and in case you have encountered this issue, we are unfortunately unable to recover your save file. We apologize for this issue.
- Fixed critical issue of a noble family member being duplicated when married
- Removed the "Everyone Is Here!" achievement (have all artisan professions on the map)
- Changed the condition for "Settle them All" achievement. It now requires accepting a visiting family for each profession once across all games (peasant and artisan included)
- Reduced requirement for the "There is Nowei" achievement to reach 250 population.
- Homegrowing pot is no longer affected by underlying soil quality and always maintains 100% growth speed
- Recruits and servants that were accepted through the council request will no longer trigger council request that asks to relieve them from service
- Guards will no longer wear jewelry unless it is in their equipment preference set by the player
- Vandalism will no longer target structures that do not deteriorate (and thus can not be repaired)
