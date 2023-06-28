Patch 1.2.20 Has Just Arrived!

Greetings, Lords and Ladies,

We have a small, but important patch for you! We have fixed the critical issue related to family member duplication, changed some achievement requirements and adjusted a few more things to make the game as pleasant as possible!

Feel free to check the whole Change Log below!

NOTE: Save files from previous version (1.2.18) should remain compatible. However, there was an issue which duplicated nobles that were married during their visit and in case you have encountered this issue, we are unfortunately unable to recover your save file. We apologize for this issue.